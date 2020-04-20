



JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on April 14, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees awarded the 2020 curbing replacement project to Cementech for total project price of $147,963 and the 2020 resurfacing project to Superior Paving and Materials for $1.4 million.

Trustee Todd Hawke said both bids were the lowest and best of the bids they received for both projects. The curbing project received four bids and the paving project received two bids.

Other Actions:

• Accepted a donation of $250 to each the Police Department and the Fire Department from Deneen Deeds and Family.

• Appointed Toby Chase as a highway labor specialist at $22 an hour, effective June 1, 2020.

• Accepted a $500 donation from Tam O’Shanter Company to the 2020 Community Celebration.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.9 million.

• Trustees held a special information session before adjourning this meeting. They updated residents on the changes around the township because of the COVID-19, Stay at Home order and other related orders from the health department. Trustee Todd Hawke mentioned that while the Stay at Home order and social distancing is in place, of the pavilions in all Jackson Township Parks are closed as are ballfields, basketball courts, play areas and other areas because of social distancing needs. Walking paths will remain open.

• The Yard Waste Site is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday to residents only. Everyone needs to have a key card to open the gate to the site. Hawke suggested to check the townships website at www.jacksontwp.com for all rules and regulations for parks and the yard waste site.

• The full update meeting and update video can be found on the Jackson Township Board of Trustees Stark County, Ohio Facebook page.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. April 28 at town hall which will be streamed live on Facebook