CANTON Area students interested in pursuing a career in engineering could receive a boost from the newly announced Albert S. Richardson Engineering Scholarship.

AR Products, a Massachusetts-based company founded by a 1942 McKinley High School graduate, will give a $5,000 annual scholarship to graduating seniors committed to a four-year undergraduate engineering program.

Through a U.S. Navy college training program, Richardson earned aeronatical and electrical engineering degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"His interest in lift and drag led him to study why high-voltage lines move," said his daughter Elaine Richardson, chief operations officer of AR Products.

From there, Albert Richardson Jr., designed and commercialized several products to stabilize utility lines. He died at the age of 92 in 2016. His wife Phyllis, whom he met in Cambridge, Mass., died two years later.

Elaine Richardson and her brother, Mark, now lead the company. Their parents impressed upon them the value of giving back, and they’re now in a position to do so.

"Al was not expected to go to college," Elaine Richardson said. “The Navy gave him an opportunity, and he took advantage of it.”

They created the scholarship to honor their father and grandfather, Albert S. Richardson Sr., to give Canton-area students a similar opportunity. The deadline to apply has been extended to May 18.

"We're trying to keep the application relatively simple, except for the essay of 'Why I Want to be an Engineer,'" she said.

Students must be:

A graduating senior in the greater Canton areaPlanning to pursue an electrical, mechanical, civil, aeronautical or nuclear engineering degree at an accredited schoolA United States citizen or permanent residentHave a 3.0 GPA overall or a 3.25 GPA in math and scienceScore in the 80th percentile in math on the SAT or ACT

The selected student will be announced by June 15. Scholarships can be renewed for three additional years.

More information about the scholarship application is available on the “About Us” page at arproducts.org.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @kbyerREP