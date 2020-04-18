KENT — An affiliate of AlphaMicron, cleand, has been created to manufacture, sell and donate badly needed sanitizer in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



Three AlphaMicron employees — Ysabel Hoover, Lucy Sukhomlinova and Atossa Alavi — created cleand in their free time and donated hand sanitizer to several local entities on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.



AlphaMicron Chief Executive Officer Bahman Taheri said the company has a history of promoting entrepreneurship by its employees, including this effort.



"AlphaMicron routinely opens its facility to worthy projects and helps in their incubation leading to creation of new companies," he explained. "In this particular case, AlphaMicron took it upon itself to use its facilities and supply chain to make and distribute sanitizers for its own employees, friends and family. Cleand was created by Ysabel, Lucy and Atossa to extend this opportunity to the broader community, including donations to essential workers, healthcare and nursing home/ institutions."



Alavi said cleand’s first shipment of hand sanitizer was shipped out on March 22.



"As soon as people heard there was sanitizer to be had, it became obvious we really needed to jump on this," she said. "It was a lot of getting together outside of office hours to do it."



Cleand has donated to small medical offices, first responders, nursing homes, schools and others on the frontlines of the pandemic.



Among the organizations cleand donated their sanitizer to was Kent City Schools, which Superintendent George Joseph said was very helpful.



"We were lucky; the timing couldn’t have been better," he said. "We had an estimated 1,500 Chromebooks we needed to sanitize."



At the time of cleand’s offer, he said the district was in the process of surveying parents to determine how many students would need to take home Chromebooks for distance learning.



"They said if we needed more they could provide us whatever we needed," said Joseph. "Luckily, we didn’t need any more than what they provided. We were so thankful they called and offered that to us. We were going to have to purchase some kind of sanitizer for that many Chromebooks."



He said the district received 14 large spray bottles and 16 to 20 smaller ones.



The city of Kent’s police, fire and service departments also received a donation from cleand near the end of March, said Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis.



"It was critical for us," he said of the donation. "It was a very generous donation for the police department. We do have so much contact with people and surfaces and things like that."



Without the donation, the city would be in the same position as many other businesses trying to buy hand sanitizer on the tight open market.



"We were certainly grateful to get this donation from AlphaMicron and cleand," he said.



Hoover said the sanitizer is actually a spray that can be used on hands or a variety of surfaces (like Chromebooks). It’s available in spray bottles of 2 fluid ounces, 4 fluid ounces and 8 fluid ounces. For those with dispensers or spray bottles that can be refilled, cleand also sells half gallon bottles.



Taheri said the cleand team has distributed through sales or donations about 100 liters of the sanitizer, including about 2,000 of the 8 fluid ounce spray bottles.



"The amazing thing is what these guys did to set up this whole concept," he said. "This whole thing was created in a matter of weeks."



He said the three women sourced materials, boxes, created labels, designed a website and set up the company "all with no involvement from AlphaMicron" except providing a network of suppliers to work with and offering the facility for formulating the sanitizer.



They did receive help from Sukhomlinova’s husband, Paul; Hoover’s husband, Roger; and Alavi’s daughter, Kimya, who helped with the cleand website.



Bahman said cleand pays for the cost of the raw materials that go into the sanitizer.



"I think the biggest challenge has been to source material," said Sukhomlinova. "It’s a crazy time out there right now."



Hoover explained that spray bottles have been very difficult to find.



She said most of the sales and donations have been to entities in the Kent area, but there have been out-of-state sales, as well, thanks to the cleand’s online sales.



Although Bahman said AlphaMicron still has plenty of ability to produce hand sanitizer without affecting the company’s other operations, Alavi said there is a limit at some point to what can be produced.



"I think it’s important to put it out there that the capacity is not huge," she said. "The supply of alcohol bottles — there’s a bit of a bottleneck there."



It’s likely cleand will be around for some time, she added.



"There’s probably going to be a need, and if we have a good product that people like using and they trust, then, yes, it’s going to continue," she said.



