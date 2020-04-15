



SPRINGFIELD TWP. Important information was announced by Springfield Township Trustee Deborah Davis about the Republic Waste’s service for the township.

Republic Waste is the exclusive hauler for the township, and the company has made some temporary changes to the service as of April 6.

During the March 26 trustee meeting, Davis said that the service, in an effort to keep their workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking for residents not to put trash bags by their trash carts. Everything should be inside the cart. This way the driver does not need to get out of the truck and handle items. The company will no longer pick up recycling, however, residents can use the recycling carts for extra trash they may have. Customers that do not have carts are limited to four 30-gallon bags set on the curb.

At this time, Republic Waste will not be taking any extra items or large items. Davis said the company will resume normal pickup and recycling as soon as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces it is safe to do so.

“Once it goes back to the way it was,” said Davis.

She also said that this allows for less touches for the workers and lessens their exposure.

The meeting was streamed live on You Tube and can be watched by going to www.springfieldtownship.us and clicking on the link to the meeting. There was no public participation during the meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meetings may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the trustees via email to afausset@springfieldtownship.us. Trustees will then read comments submitted and respond to them at the next public trustees meeting. Trustee Dean Young said this was in compliance with the Governor of Ohio’s orders and instructions that there are no members of the public present.

Other business:

• During the meeting, Trustee Joe DiLauro was appointed as the liaison to the Southwest Summit Council of Governments (SWSCOG). Police Chief Jack Simone explained that Southwest Summit Council of Governments is the governing body over Southwest Summit Communications (SWSCOM), which is the dispatch center the police and fire departments will be using. An elected official from each community – Copley, Norton, Barberton and now Springfield Township – will govern over the SWSCOM and any business with SYSCOM.

“We are hopeful that by the middle of April to switch our dispatch to SYSCOM,” said Simone.

Public officials on the board determine the operations, hiring, firing, budget and any other decisions related to SYSCOM.

• A payment was made to OTARMA in the total amount of $87,165. This is the annual premium for all insurance issues for Springfield Township. The payment is to be split among the departments.

• Trustees adopted the final appropriations budget for 2020 as prepared by the Springfield Township Fiscal Officer and submit to the Summit County Fiscal Office.

• A payment was made to the Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation in the amount of $10,394.25 for the property at 1487 Canton Road, also known as the former Starfire Gas Station. Young said the township was fortunate to obtain the property in cooperation with the Summit County Land Bank, which obtained a grant for the removal of the gas station and large petroleum tanks. The actual cost for that removal was about $150,000. It was agreed that once that grant was finalized the Summit County Land Bank would transfer the title to Springfield Township.

• Approval of the revised Canine Unit Standard Operation and Procedures and the K-9 Unit Standard Operating Agreement for Springfield Township Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual Section 1221.00.

• A motion to change Police Officer Jason Moore’s status as a full-time police officer to a part-time officer, effective March 30, at a rate of $18 an hour.

• Accepted the part-time fire fighter’s union contract to be retroactive to Jan. 1.

• Approved the purchase of uniform lockers from School Lockers of Salt Lake City, Utah, in the amount of $3,840. The additional lockers provide space for firefighter-paramedics to store their uniforms on-station and will reduce the potential of infecting family members by not taking contaminated clothing home.

• The board continued the discussion on the nuisance abatement for 1005 Onondago Trail.

• A motion was approved to certify the total cost for the trash/debris abatement of 1027 Mohawk Trail and to instruct the fiscal officer to forward to the Summit County Auditor to be placed upon the tax duplicate as a lien upon the land/property in the amount of $464.80.