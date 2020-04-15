



NEW FRANKLIN During the March 18 city council meeting, New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson spoke about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) testing of public water systems for Perfluorohexane sulfonate (PFAS).

This chemical is used in some consumer products that may interfere with immune systems and increase the risk of some cancers. It was found earlier in the year that there was a property that had tested for it. The New Franklin Administration Building had tested positive for 140 parts per trillion of the chemicals.

Recently, the administration building was tested and was safe.

“As I understand it, they tested nine public water systems and this was all that was found,” Adamson said.

Letters went out to about 250 houses downstream from the administration building to self-test their water.

Other business:

• Adamson also spoke about the decision made not to allow members of the public to attend the council meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was a decision that was made to follow Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton’s statewide medial emergency declaration. Adamson said that their plan had been approved earlier that day by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

• Council approved a resolution dispensing with the three reads to enter into an agreement with Sun Life Financial for life, voluntary life and voluntary vision insurance for New Franklin’s self-insurance plan. The cost is the same price as last year. Also, dispensing with the three reads, council approved the establishment of a part-time code enforcement inspector position, at a rate of $16 per hour. Adamson said he expects the position to be eight to 24 hours a week. They will advertise for the position.

• It was approved to transfer funds of $50,000 from the general fund to the dispatch fund.

• Adamson honored Junior Girl Scout Troop No. 90582 members Elliot Odom, Bella Dean, Emily Moore, Tayden Gomberg, Ellie Campbell, Annabelle Rawdon and Brooke Baston, and troop leaders Stephanie Gomberg and Sara Rawdon.

“They do a wonderful presentation,” Adamson said.

He plans to have them attend and present at a meeting as soon as they can open it back to the public.

• Adamson also said residents should be receiving something from the census and they can respond online.

• The Ohio Department of Natural Resources in completing granting the city a 5-acre parcel of land next to the property of the Tudor House.

• Summa Health is offering free online screenings for COVID-19 and free e-visits for COVID 19 and for flu, cold, sinus infection and allergies. Go to www.summahealth.org/virturalvisit. This is keeping people out of the emergency rooms.