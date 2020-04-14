As you pick up your paper this morning to read the Senior Living quarterly, you no doubt are saying, "A building; are you kidding me, a picture of the building?" Yes, it just has to be this way for now, since we are in our "stay home" mode. However, please don’t look at it as just "a building."



This building has lots of history and was previously home to the congregation of the West Tenth Street Brethren Church, before becoming home to the Senior Citizen Center in 1971, and has been a blessing to many, for many different reasons. We often have people come into the Center and look around; sharing "this is where I went to Sunday school, to Bible school, learned the song ‘Jesus Loves Me,’ got married here, started our family as members of this church, met new people." And the list goes on.



Our thrift shop, Bargains in the Belfry, has the greatest revenue for the financial part of our existence here, while at the same time offering nice quality items at very affordable prices to our shoppers. We have made many friends and continue to have the opportunity to meet new people. Hopefully, one of these days our "stay home" mode will be lifted and shopping will resume Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Bus trips have had to be cancelled, at least for these first few months of spring, that are normally travel months for our Senior Center. We are hopeful to be able to begin travel to the Ohio Star Theater in July to the Dailey and Vincent Show; in August to Greenfield Village; September, as a reschedule of our trip to Pittsburgh; and October back to the Ohio Star Theater for The Shoji Tabuchi Show. Interested in traveling with us, once we are open, stop by the Center to pick up trip flyers.



The chair caning business was slow to start this new year, but once again we are hopeful that this service too will make its comeback. Do you have chairs to cane? It often is difficult to find this service, but we’d be happy to accommodate your needs.



Swiss steak dinners have been canceled, and currently we are looking to resume same and get back on track when September rolls around. We are always told we have the best Swiss steak dinner offered, plus we have the added benefit as "Doc" Schmidt shares his musical talents for these dinners. This is a great combo dinner.



When things return to normal, the Center hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our co-managers, Sharon and Deb, are always happy to take your phone call at 419-289-7745, to answer your questions or even take you on a tour of the building.



With the exception of our three part-time employees, our volunteer base is the life-line of our Center, and we all know there are many benefits to volunteering, as it provides a spiritual and mental well-being, as well as a means of keeping us going so we are physically moving each day.



April is National Volunteer Month, and we want to say "thank you" to our many faithful volunteers. We couldn’t do it without you. Volunteering is fulfilling. Volunteers touch the lives of others and in the process we develop ourselves and make new friends. Volunteers give "time," the most precious resource in our lives.



As a nonprofit, self-supporting organization, we realize this has been a very tough time for every nonprofit; for every business big or small; and for every person in some way or another, but together we know we will overcome.



While our use of this building is different in many ways, this building still has much to offer to our members and guests, as we gather with our friends and in some cases our relatives, as we still meet new people, as we form new friendships, as we share special happenings, as we are mindful of life’s journey and realize as we awaken to each new day, our Senior Center is just one of the many things for which we are grateful; and yes, the song "Jesus Loves Me" still applies to us in our advanced years.



On a positive note, don’t look at this "stay home" order as "stuck at home, but rather safe at home." We will look forward to seeing you at the Center, but until then, be safe and God bless.



— Becky Echelberger is president of Senior Citizens of Ashland County.