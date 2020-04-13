As the new deadline for the delayed primary election approaches, Portage County superintendents whose districts are asking for new money are reminding their communities to request their ballots.



The Primary Election will conclude on April 28, and there will be no in-person voting. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on April 25, however it takes three to five business days for first class mail, according to the Portage County Board of Elections. All absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27, or they can be dropped off at the board of elections’ office, 449 South Meridian St., Room 101 in Ravenna, through 7:30 p.m. on April 28.



"I’m hearing it takes two weeks for that transaction, so I would ask everyone out there, today, tomorrow, as soon as possible to call the board of elections and get your ballot, fill it out and return it as soon as possible. If you wait after April 14, you’ll be cutting it close," Waterloo Superintendent Shawn Braman said.



Waterloo, Windham and Kent school districts are on the ballot with new money issues. Aurora and Rootstown are asking their communities to approve renewals that will not increase taxes. Issues, unlike candidates, appear on all ballots, regardless of party affiliation.



Here’s a refresher on each of those issues:



Issue 5 is Aurora’s five-year, 5.61-mill renewal levy for current expenses.



Issue 6 is Kent’s $25.19 million bond issue that will allow the district to improve safety and security at all buildings, improve the instructional environment and improve performing arts and athletic facilities without increasing tax rates. District property owners currently pay $82.59 a year per $100,000 valuation on the bond issue that was used to build Stanton Middle School about 20 years ago. If Issue 6 passes, property owners would continue to pay $82.59 a year, but that money would go toward the new bond. If voters reject Issue 6, they would see $82.59 fall off their tax payments after December 2021, the final payment for the Stanton bond.



Issue 7 is Rootstown’s five-year, 4.31-mill emergency levy renewal.



Issue 8 is Windham’s new five-year 1.5-mill levy for permanent improvements. The new tax would cost $45.94 annually per $100,000 valuation and is expected to garner $71,327 per year. Windham recently had its last tax collection on a 23-year bond that cost taxpayers $66.85 annually per $100,000 valuation, so even if Issue 8 passed, homeowners would still see a slight net decrease in their school taxes. Superintendent Aireane Curtis said the new money, which can only be spent on items that have at least a five-year lifespan, would likely be used to address the boiler system at the junior/senior high school.



Issue 9 is Waterloo’s five-year 1.5% tax on all income that would begin collecting on June 1, 2021. It is expected to raise $2.9 million annually and will keep the district in the black through Fiscal Year 2024. The tax affects all taxable incomes, but does not affect certain benefits including Social Security benefits, workers compensation benefits and disability and survivor benefits. The state placed the district in fiscal caution on Feb. 20, and even if Issue 9 passes, Waterloo would remain in fiscal caution for the remainder of the fiscal year, as per Ohio law. The levy’s passage would allow the district to continue operating as it currently is, Braman said. He added that the board is "interested in bringing back what makes sense when we can and we’re still following our budget."



Ballots must be requested and will not be sent automatically. For information about requesting a ballot, visit https://www.co.portage.oh.us/board-elections or call 330-297-3511. On April 28, there will be limited in-person voting at the board of elections office only for those voters who have a qualifying disability or who cannot receive mail.



Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@recordpub.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoRCedu.