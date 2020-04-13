



GREEN Effective Monday, the City of Green is closing Southgate Park, located adjacent to Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, due to storm damage debris and high winds expected today. The park will be closed until further notice.

Last week, Southgate Park was impacted by the EF-1 tornado that tracked through the city of Green. Due to the damage sustained in the park with several trees down and limbs snapped, and the threat of strong winds today, which could cause additional limbs or trees to fall, the city has closed Southgate Park.

During the next few days, city crews will be removing downed trees and storm debris from the park. Once they are cleared, the park will be reopened.

Visit www.cityofgreen.org for the latest updates.