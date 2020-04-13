A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 1500 block of Lucks Road at 10:35 p.m. March 29.

A 31-year-old Reynoldsburg man also was issued a mayor's-court summons to on disorderly conduct charges.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers arrested a 63-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic-violence and assault charges at 10:04 p.m. April 1 after being called to a residence on the 100 block of Lawrence Lane.

* A 43-year-old Columbus woman was issued a mayor's-court summons on petty-theft charges at 1:56 a.m. April 1 after police were called to investigate a suspicious person at a gas station on the 8800 block of East Broad Street.

* A 23-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges after officers were called to a residence on the 2000 block of Lynbridge Drive at 2:28 a.m. March 31.

* Officers issued a mayor's-court citation for unreasonably loud noise to a 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man after being called at 11:35 p.m. March 30 to investigate a disturbance on the 1100 block of Carrousel Drive East.

* Police arrested a 32-year-old Columbus man on charges of domestic violence and assault after responding to a domestic disturbance on the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive at 12:30 a.m. March 29.