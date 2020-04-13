



NEW FRANKLIN The City of New Franklin is rolling out the New Franklin Volunteer Committee which will serve as a way to connect residents in need of help with skilled and willing volunteers from the community.

“The program comes at a time when there is a lot of need in the community, but it has been in the works for a couple months,” said New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly led to an urgency in getting this up and running.”

The idea stemmed from a phone call from an elderly resident who needed a fallen tree removed from her driveway and didn’t have money to hire a company to do the job.

“Our intention isn’t to take work away from companies who provide much needed services in our city but rather to help those who don’t have the means or resources to hire someone,” Adamson said. “The residents of New Franklin have consistently shown a giving spirit; it’s one of the things people like most about living here. We just need a way to put those who are willing in touch with those who are in need.”

The New Franklin Volunteer Committee will begin taking requests for assistance and volunteer sign ups immediately.

“While we are in the midst of a pandemic, the needs and services may look more like grocery delivery and errand running, but eventually needs will evolve, and the Committee will continue to be here for whatever those needs become,” said Adamson.

Last week, the Mayor’s office has had several calls by both volunteers and those needing assistance.

“One resident called to see if any parents needed Easter baskets for their children for Easter morning,” Adamson said. “Another called because several trees had fallen in his backyard during the storm and wanted to know if there was anyone who could help. It will be extremely rewarding to be able to have an answer for these types of requests.”

The city plans to work with the local schools, churches and businesses on this effort since they are often more aware of the needs of families and individuals, and they also offer resources and programs that are helpful to the community.

The Volunteer Committee is welcoming individuals as well as businesses and organizations that are willing to provide help. Anyone interested in requesting assistance or offering assistance should register on NewFranklin.org on the Volunteer Committee page or email clippincott@newfranklin.org or call City Hall at 330-882-4324. Volunteers will be asked to complete a short application and agree to the policies and procedures established.