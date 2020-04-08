Easter egg hunt



The Salvation Army in Barnesville will have a socially distant Easter egg hunt from April 4 through April 12 in the village. Those participating are asked to put a large Easter egg in your window (something you can see from from the road). Paint it, color it, print it — be creative. Then, go out and hunt for eggs with your family! Take a walk or go for a car ride looking for Easter eggs. How many can you find? Share your photos with the Salvation Army.



Food distribution



The next food distribution from the Barnesville Thrift and Food Pantry will be Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 from 10 a.m to Noon. The food distribution is at the located at 116 S. Gardner St., Barnesville. Please use the side door on S. Gardner Street. For information, call 740-425-1186.



Need laundry done?



Wash ‘n Fold Service at Suds Ur’ Duds will pick up any residential or commercial customers (nursing home, caregivers, offices, etc.) for $1.50 per pound. Pick up and deliver to you all precautions will be followed. For information, call 740-782-1711.



VFW to have election of officers



Barnesville VFW Post #2792 will have election of officers at the regular meeting on April 9 at 7:30 p.m., located at 129 S. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Concerned residents’ meetings suspended



The Concerned Barnesville Area Residents (CBAR) will suspend their monthly meetings until further notice.



Class meeting canceled



The Ladies of the Class of 1965 will not met for their monthly luncheon in April. Hope to see you in May.



Meeting canceled



The Three C Cancer Support Group’s meeting for April is canceled. The May meeting will be Monday, May 11 at 6 at the Senior Citizen Center if permitted.



Meeting canceled



Belmont County Chapter OGS meeting April 19 has been canceled. The Belmont County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society meeting for Sunday, April 12 or 19 has been canceled. No meeting until further notice because of COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS). In the meantime, go to the website on Facebook to see pictures and event of Belmont County Chapter, Ohio Genealogy Society's or email: Belmont County Chapter–OGS bccogs@outlook.com; Website: http://www.belmontccogs.org/.



Community cleanup set



The Warren Township/Barnesville community cleanup, in coordination with the JB Green Team, will be Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barnesville Train Depot parking lot, 358 Mulberry St., Barnesville. For information, call JB Green Team at 740-296-5376 or visit the website at www.jbgreenteam.org.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.



2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: April 9 at noon, Shaheen Law Group in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; May 13 at 7:30 a.m., Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 10 at noon, Hughes Office Equipment at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; July 8 at noon, Woodsfield Savings at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Aug. 12 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services in the New Life Center, 210 W. Church St.; Sept. 9 at noon, Sulek and Dutton in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



2020 Chamber events announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 calendar of events: April 30, Spring Banquet; July 4, Chicken Barbecue; Aug. 6, Super Sidewalk Sale; Sept. 24-27, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival; Dec. 3, Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree; and Dec. 5, Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.



Equipment show planned



The 17th annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show will be Sept. 12-13, 2020, on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between New Athens and U.S. Route 22. Just over one mile west of New Athens. Plans are to have two shows a year starting in 2021.



Community Expo set



Plans are being made for a Belmont County Tourism Community Expo set for Saturday, April 4 in the Ohio Valley Mall. The expo will highlight all the unique things that Belmont County has to offer in every community including attractions, museums, events, non-profit organizations, education, economic development organizations, park districts, venues, and locally owned businesses. For information, call 740-695-4359.