To help you, people, out during this troubling time I am going to tell you all the movie series you need to watch. The first series you need to watch is the Harry Potter movies. These movies are so fun and they are good for the family; in these movies you follow Harry and his friends as they fight Voldemort and his death eaters. These movies are some of my all-time favorites. I rate them 5 out of 5 shamrocks.



The next series to watch is the Star Wars saga; these movies are filled with so much action, and are so much fun to watch. The ultimate question to ask when watching these movies is if you are the light side or the dark. Beware though; the first movies ever released are movies four through six. I rate these movies 5 out of 5 shamrocks.



My all-time favorite movies to watch are all the Marvel movies. Not one of these movies has ever disappointed me. They are filled with every range of emotion you have ever felt. They will make you laugh, cry, be angry, and you will get so attached to these heroes. I rate the Marvel Universe 10 out of 5 shamrocks.