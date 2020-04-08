The Daily Jeffersonian realizes that while this is a trying time for everyone, it can be especially difficult for our seniors living in nursing homes or other facilities and currently isolated from their families. We are asking our readers to help us start a card shower for our seniors to boost their morale. We have listed a variety of facilities that will accept and distribute cards for their residents. To brighten their day, simply select a facility from the list, pick up a greeting card, address it as shown and drop it in the mail. The facilities will distribute the cards received among their residents.



• Astoria resident, Astoria Place of Cambridge, 8420 Georgetown Road, Cambridge OH, 43725



• Astoria resident, Astoria Place of Barnesville, 400 Carrie Ave, Barnesville, OH 43713



• Resident, Cambridge Place Assisted Living, 1480 Deerpath Drive, Cambridge, OH 43725



• Countryview resident, Countryview Assisted Living, 62825 Countyhome Road, Lore City, OH 43755



• To resident, Continuing Healthcare at Beckett House, 1280 Friendship Drive, New Concord, OH 43762



• Cambridge Care and Rehabilitation, Activity Dept., 1471 Wills Creek Valley Drive, Cambridge, OH 43725



• Resident, Meridian at Cambridge, 1480 Deerpath Drive, Cambridge, OH 43725



• Altercare Cambridge, Activities, 66731 Old Twenty One Road, Cambridge, OH 43725



• Resident, Cardinal Place, 163 Meadowpark Drive, Cambridge, OH 43725



• Altercare Summit Acres, Activities, 44565 Sunset Road, Caldwell, OH 43724



• Resident of Lafayette Pointe, Lafayette Pointe, 620 East W. Main St., West Lafayette, OH 43845