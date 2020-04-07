



JACKSON TWP. During his press conference on March 19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked all Ohioans to display their Ohio and American flags to show unity with their community and defiance against the coronavirus.

Eleven different residents on Plymouth Street Northwest who have been united in many things through the years, thought it a good idea to fly their flags in support of being united in the fight against the virus and in support of those working on the frontline.

Bob Kennedy, who lives on the street, started the idea through a group text with his neighbors. He said the “neighbors here are all pretty close.”

“There are a group of 11 or 12 people who live on the street that have been purchasing flags over the years when Jackson Township has the exhibit in front of the Safety Center over Memorial Day weekend,” Kennedy said. “I sent out a group text telling them I was going to fly my flags to support the country and in honor of my two daughters who work in healthcare. They all started texting back that they thought it was a great idea and jumped on board with it.”

Kennedy has one daughter, Amanda, working in home healthcare for Aultman Hospital and a second daughter, Rachel, working at a nursing home in Geneva.

“Plus, I have several friends that own and run small businesses and I wanted to show my support for them too. I intend to keep my flags up until we work our way through all of this. It’s really exciting to come around the corner and onto the street and see all the flags waving in the wind,” Kennedy said.

Plymouth Street Northwest is between Wales Avenue and Amherst Avenue near the border of Massillon. Both sides of the street are lined with American flags. Most residents on the street have three or four flags along the street in their front yard or next to their house.