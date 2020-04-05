Well, here we are, April 2020, and living under a "do not socialize with others" order from the governor. What a difference a day makes! Goes back to what we have known for years … we only have today to live, there are no promises for tomorrow.



Are you getting up at 5:30 to go to the grocery store, which opens at 6? Not us! That really seems to be an infringement on our rights as retirees. We retired so we could sleep in until 9.



We keep hearing that we are in this together. It does not make any difference how old you are, or how healthy you are, we all have to ride (or sit or walk) our way out of this for the next 30 days.



Ok, what do we do? The Kellys have cleaned our house, gone out for walks, taken a ride in our car (not getting out) and listened every afternoon to all of the updates on television and we have definitely gotten bored.



We are all in this together, but have you checked with your neighbor, an old friend or a distant relative as to how they are dealing with this? A phone call doesn’t cost much anymore … why not give them a call just to say "Hi, how are you? Do you need something from the store, I am going tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.?"



This type of social contact can help you as an individual, as well as the person you called. We have been saying for years that isolation (lack of social contact) can lead to depression which in turn can aggravate any health issues we may be experiencing.



You, making a phone call, could help create a phone chain. Just making a simple phone call, or expecting that phone call from someone, could go a long way in helping us get thru the next 30 days, or whatever it is going to take. As part of the Portage County senior community, I do not want to hear of anyone dying, and definitely not from "isolation caused depression."



It will not take much of your time, to reach out to someone you know with a simple phone call, and will not only make you feel you are part of the "we are in this together" phase of our lives, but will also make your neighbor (friend, relative) feel as if someone cares and less isolated , and then can call someone else, and so on.



———



When this is all over, and we can meet our friends face to face, give them a hug, have dinner with them in a restaurant, we can take advantage of the "rewards" (discounts) we "older folks" are entitled to.



Who else is expected to get up at 5:30 in the morning to go grocery shopping at 6 a.m.?



I recently came across some discounts which we can now take advantage of thru carry out and drive thru windows. Did you know that some McDonald’s will give you a discount on their beverages if you are at least 55 years old? Some Wendy’s will give you a free cup of coffee. Several restaurants will give you a 10% discount on your meal, if you are at least 60 years old — IHOP, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Subway and Krispy Kreme. If you go to KFC they will give you a free small drink.



It never hurts to ask for a discount, especially if you are a veteran. The discounts are out there and we have to be "aggressive " in taking advantage of them.