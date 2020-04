The Manchester Alumni Association recently held its 13th annual Reverse Raffle & Silent Auction at Occasions Party Centre in New Franklin.

This fundraising event helps to support three alumni scholarships given to Manchester graduates each year. To date, the group has awarded more than $60,000 in college assistance.

The sold-out event featured a grand prize of $1,500, as well as auction items such as Ohio State and Browns tickets, a giant-screen TV, and tickets to Playhouse Square.