Julia Colecchi has joined the Portage County United Way as its new director of development and mMarketing and, considering the hurdles imposed by the coronavirus, she could not have come at a more critical time.



The daughter of the Robert and Tracey Colecchi of Rootstown, Julia, a Youngstown University graduate who has moved back from Girard, comes with five years of experience in development work in the Mahoning Valley and she is pleased to be coming home to Portage County.



"This is the community I grew up in and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back," she said.



In the face of the pandemic, opportunities for group meetings to talk up workplace giving and the United Way mission no longer exist so Julia will have to utilize social media, email, and the telephone.



Bill Childers, the executive director, and Jean Booth, the new president of the Portage County United Way Board of Directors, are re-orienting some of the United Way’s support to boost local organizations involved in the battle against the pandemic.



In a trial by fire beginning to her new job, Julia joined Bill in assisting Food Bank activities In Mantua at the 4Cs headquarters, in Windham with the Salvation Army, and at Kent State’s parking lot at the Horning Road intersection with Summit Street where Wednesday, the Salvation Army, assisted by the National Guard post in Stow and working with the Christian Life Center passed out groceries for people who arrived before 9 o’clock in the rain to obtain donated food to be able to feed their families.



Wednesday, Bill brought masks and gloves for anyone from the United Way who could pitch in to help the Salvation Army, which according to Captain Mary of the Ravenna headquarters, must pay approximately $1,100 per day to buy enough food at the Akron-Canton Foodbank to meet the needs of those in Portage County.



Julia’s father, Robert, is the retired Emergency Medical Technician and Kent Firefighter, who last year saved the life of a player who had suffered a heart attack during a pickup basketball game at Kent’s United Methodist Church.



An athlete like her father, Julia, while at Rootstown High School, lettered in three sports.



KENT ROTARY VIDEO-CONFERENCES



Three quarters of the way through his one-year term as Kent Rotary’s president, Roger Sidoti is proving to be one of the club’s most innovative leaders ever in its 100-year history.



Not wanting the club’s membership drifting away during the coronavirus pandemic, Roger taught himself Zoom, a video-conferencing application that enables the club to meet off-premises, with each user visible in a gallery on the screen.



Having e-mailed Rotarians of his plans for a "Zoom" meeting, 27 Kent Rotarians attended Tuesday, March 24 during the luncheon hour to discuss how they wanted to proceed.



Then, with the assistance of Kent State’s Todd Kamenash, he surveyed members regarding programming.



This past Tuesday, 53 Rotarians tuned in to hear Kent Health Commissioner Joan Seidel discuss Covid-19. Warning the threat is real, Seidel listed common-sense approaches to fighting the pandemic including social distancing, getting plenty of sleep, staying connected with others and recognizing signs of stress. She gave high ratings to Gov. Michael DeWine’s daily press conferences that feature Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. Seidel was also complimentary of the Portage County Health Department and the area’s network of emergency response workers. She mentioned information available on the Kent Health Department website.



The presentation was a big success. Assisted by Rotarian Roger Kramer, a new format for an easy to read club newsletter has been designed.



Kent Rotary, on Oct. 24 this year, celebrates its 100th birthday. Last Tuesday, the committee members planning it, were considering action to help the community overcome damages done by the coronavirus pandemic.