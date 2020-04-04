Stark County residents ages 5 through 24 are invited to fill out the enrollment form at En-Rich-Ment.org.

An online talent contest with no entry fees, a $200 grand prize and the chance to give young people an opportunity to shine sounds like a perfect antidote to stuck-at-home boredom.

En-Rich-Ment’s Got Talent is the brainchild of Betty Smith, whose Canton Idol talent contest has been running since 2003.

“It’s just a fun thing to get kids involved in the arts, and it’s not just singing. It can be theater, dance, even art,” said Smith, executive director of En-Rich-Ment, the non-profit arts agency for ages 5 through 18.

From Sunday through April 12, Stark County residents ages 5 through 24 are invited to fill out the enrollment form at En-Rich-Ment.org.

Entrants 17 and younger need a parent’s approval. The next step is to upload the talent video to the Events page at the Enrichment of Stark County Facebook page.

Performing videos must be no longer than three minutes. Lip-synching, autotune, profanity or suggestive lyrics are prohibited. Videos of people drawing or painting may last up to five minutes.

“Young people are very good at uploading on Facebook,” Smith said. Any questions can be emailed to Enrichment1525@gmail.com.

The winners will be determined by public voting. From April 12 to 22, people may view contestants’ videos and vote by going to the Events page of the Enrichment of Stark County Facebook page. Contestants may link the videos to their own Facebook pages for more exposure.

The first prize is $200 cash. Second, third and fourth place winners will receive $25 online gift certificates of their choice.

“This contest will give young people a chance to see what they can do in three minutes,” Smith said. “Hopefully some of the kids will come to Canton Idol auditions on Aug. 22, and some will start coming to En-Rich-Ment.”