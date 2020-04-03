APRIL 3, 1959



Top prize winners of the costume contest held during Old Fashion Bargain Days downtown are Mrs. Marjorie Welch of Penney's and John Wilmer.



APRIL 3, 1969



Robert M. Gray, retiring president of First National Bank, is honored with a dinner at the country club.



APRIL 3, 1979



Trans Air East Inc. begins operating air service at the Cambridge Airport.



APRIL 3, 1989



The Faithful Few Class of Senecaville United Methodist Church met recently in the annex for the first meeting of 1989 with 15 members present.



APRIL 3, 1999



Cambridge Bobcats boys tennis team has six returning lettermen. They are: Ed Conaway, senior; Sam Wilson, junior; Dustin Ross, sophomore; Kevin Donnelly, sophomore; Mark Lyons, sophomore; and Cory Rowe, sophomore.