



LAKE TWP. The Lake High School cheerleading team competed at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) state competition in Columbus at St. John Arena on March 1 where the team came home with the Division III A State title.

The Lake team won state in 2018, was state runner-up in 2019 and claimed the title back in 2020. They also won the Federal League title this year for the third year in a row on Dec. 8.

Team members include: Elyse Barker, Payton Factor, Jenna Francis, Brooke Goebelbecker, Reagan Greenlee, Amy Hlad, Aisley Jennings, Madison Kirby, Hannah Koehl, Katey Koehl, Cydni Lowe, Gillian Mattiuz, Rylee Miller, Sydney Minor, Maria Mitchell, Caroline Neidermeyer, Bri Nutter, Savannah Nutter, Lexi Ortman, Abby Pavlik, Chloe Pavlik, Alex Phillips, Andrea Podobnik, Raven Ray, Emma Romanoski, Ally Taylor, Brooki Terranova and Blaire Testa.

The team is coached by assistant coaches Jamie Budd and Tori Clelland and head coach Samantha Riordan.

“There were 12 teams in our division that qualified for the finals this year, and we came out with the state title,” Riordan said. “We have 28 team members from grades freshman to seniors. In addition to competition and their academics, they are game day cheerleaders who cheer for football and basketball.”

Teams are judged on tumbling, jumps, dance and motions. Riordan said the Lake team is known for their motion.

“We are also known for being a large team that stays in sync. We always go for the wow factor. The team loves what they do, and they love competing and that always makes for a better performance,” Riodan said. “The team really works hard. We try out in May and go through March so it’s a long season. This team has become like family and that helps with practices and competing.”