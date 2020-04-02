CANTON Due to increased demand, the Salvation Army’s Canton citadel, 420 Market Ave. S, is in need of more carryout containers, disposable gloves and bottled water.

As demand continues, the ministry is planning to increase to its pantry days, particularly for families with children.

Tara Brady, director of social services stated, “We continue to see new program participants accessing what we have available who are usually not in need of the services that we provide. This is an indicator that people of our community are in growing need.”

Major Tom Grace noted that the Salvation Army was built for such a time.

“We are pulling up our belt of truth and helping those who are voiceless, homeless and isolated, and using our shoes to show peace and love in a practical way,” he said in statement.

The ministry also is seeing growth in its carryout hot lunches served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Seniors who take part in the ministry’s Senior Center programs are receiving home deliveries of three hot meals a day.

o learn more or to help, call 330-453-0158.