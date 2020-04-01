NORTH CANTON The Rev. J. Patrick, Manning, a popular priest and associate professor of theology at Walsh University, has been reassigned to serve as administrator of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Warren, effective immediately.

Ordained in 1978, Manning has served the parishes of St. Joseph parish in Ashtabula; St. John the Baptist in Canton; the Kent Newman Center; St. Peter parish in Rootstown; Regina Coeli parish in Alliance; and St. Joseph parish in Washington Township.

He also served as a faculty member and associate principal at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, and associate principal and catechist at John F. Kennedy High School in Warren.

In 2004, Manning was named institutional vice rector/vice president of the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, and in 2009, chair of the theology department at Walsh University.

Manning received his doctorate in Roman Catholic systematic theology from Duquesne University; a master’s in religious dducation from Boston College; a master’s in pastoral theology from the Pontifical Universitas Gregoriana in Rome; and a bachelor of sacred theology from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas, Rome.