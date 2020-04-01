Louisville High School graduate and Stark County native Lauren Mascitti will be featured in the next of "American Idol" airing Sunday on ABC.

Initially reluctant to audition for "American Idol," Stark County native and Louisville High grad Lauren Mascitti is now looking like a serious contender.

So far, the singer-songwriter has made it through three elimination rounds during the ABC series’ Hollywood week (taped in December), and moved forward with 39 other "Idol" finalists to the next round of competition in Hawaii.

Major highlights to date:

1) Mascitti’s performance of her original song "God Made a Woman" earned a standing ovation from all three "Idol" judges: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

2) After its televised performance, "God Made a Woman" rose to No. 18 on the iTunes country singles chart, and Mascitti’s album of the same name rose to No. 8 on the country albums chart.

3) After Mascitti sang Crystal Gayle’s hit "Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" on the show, Gayle Tweeted: "I loved it @LaurenMascitti Wishing you the very best! Love, Crystal"

The future of this season’s competition, like so many things, is up in the air due to the coronavirus. Mascitti will be featured in the next "Idol" show, taped in January in Hawaii, which airs Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC.

These days, Mascitti, 28, is staying safely at home in Nashville with her fiance Shawn Camp, a successful country songwriter, and her beloved Nana (grandmother Dee Mascitti) who raised her. Here are highlights from our recent telephone conversation.

Q. The obvious question: How are you holding up during this coronavirus situation?

A. "We’re dealing with it pretty well considering the circumstances, just trying to heed the government’s advice of staying in and being really careful. I’ve started posting classic-country cover requests on Instagram and Facebook. I did an Emmylou Harris cover called `One of These Days,’ and a Linda Ronstadt song from her `Heart Like a Wheel’ record called `Keep Me From Blowing Away.’ I have a whole list going. I'm getting a lot of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn requests. Just something to keep people preoccupied."

Q. Your performance of "God Made a Woman" on "Idol" was sensational! Tell me all about that.

"For round three in Hollywood, we could pick from a list of 60 songs that we’d do with the band, or do an original song and accompany ourselves. I sang an original song for my audition, so I thought I’d stick to my game plan and do another original. I get there for soundcheck and there’s all these great performers with this incredible backing band that just filled the theater. And then I get up there with my little red guitar and sing my little song. I was really feeling like it was a huge risk."

Q. But what it did was make you stand out from the others.

A. "It ended up really, really working out. I was not expecting that reaction from the judges. It feels pretty good when the guy who wrote `We Are the World’ with Michael Jackson (Lionel Richie) stands up for one of your songs! All three of (the judges) are just huge and the fact they like what I'm doing is a huge honor. I'm really humbled by it. I give God the glory for everything and whatever success I might have."

Q. The "God Made a Woman" segment featured your relationship with your Nana, which was very sweet.

A. "When it aired and they showed the bit about Nana, I lost it. I balled so hard. You know my story about Nana raising me. She’s the best mom I ever could’ve asked for. She and my Papaw have sacrificed so much for me to do my music, and this put the spotlight on them and told the world I would be nothing without these people."

Q. You sang "Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" in Hollywood. Are you a longtime fan of Crystal Gayle?

A. "I’ve loved Crystal Gayle as long as I can remember. When she used to be on the Statler Brothers show, Nana and Papaw would let me stay up and see her when I was like 3 or 4 years old. She has that super long hair and she's so beautiful, I always through she was a princess. Up until my freshman year of high school I had hair long enough to sit on because I wanted to be like Crystal Gayle. I fell in love with her voice and her angelic aura. `Brown Eyes Blue’ is of course her iconic song."

Q. And now she is a fan of yours. She Tweeted about you!

A. "That was incredible, something I never through would happen. Richard Leigh, the songwriter who wrote `Brown Eyes,’ I’ve met him. To be a part of keeping that song alive is really special. I love classic country music of the ’60s and ’70s and that’s really what I'm trying to represent on the show."

Q. Have you made friends with other "Idol" contestants?

A. "Oh, yeah. All the contestants are just wonderful. It’s a competition atmosphere unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced. Everyone wants to be friends. We all, of course, want to win because if we didn’t we wouldn’t be there. But the thing is, everybody is really supportive and encouraging of each other. It’s just been such a positive experience all the way around. The `American Idol’ staff has all been super kind and wonderful. I haven’t come into contact with anybody that’s rubbed me the wrong way."

Q. Television is giving you a huge audience. Are people buying your music on iTunes?

A. "Yes! The day after ’God Made a Woman’ was aired, I woke up that morning and on a whim I got on iTunes and my song was No. 33 on the country chart. It’s always been my dream to have a song crack the Top 200, let alone be No. 33! I screamed and cried. By the end of the day it was No. 18 and my album as a whole made it to No. 9. For me, that’s a huge deal. I don’t want people to think that because I have an album out that means I’m signed to a record label. I’m an independent artist. My new record, ’God Made a Woman,’ I paid for myself, penny for penny, based on my nursing salary. I’m really happy and honored that people resonated with my song enough that they wanted to go out and buy it."

