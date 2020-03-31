



JACKSON TWP. During a special meeting on March 31, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees voted to continue to implement the Stay at Home Order and to comply with any existing, new, expanded or extended orders for staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Non-essential employees are working from home or designated as on-call through April 6 and beyond, if needed.

“Everyone but the essential employees are working at home,” said township administrator Michael Vaccaro. “We had to call in some of the on-call employees on Sunday because of the wind causing downed trees and for other issues that have come up.”

Essential employees include the trustees, police, fire, maintenance division mechanics, fiscal office, the director of the public works department, the administrator, an administrator assistant and a receptionist.

Other Actions:

• Went into executive session to discuss personnel topics.

• Approved to exempt township full and part-time police and fire first responders from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Employee Paid Leave Rights. Vaccaro said that employees of the two departments have sick and vacation time they could use if they needed to be quarantined from exposure to someone with the virus or if they have the virus or exhibit symptoms of the virus.

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Fraternal of Police (FOP) for changing work days and hours as needed, which has been reviewed day to day and week to week due to the pandemic.

• Trustees have released information about the annual Jackson Township Park’s Fishing Derby scheduled for May 2 this year. The derby has been postponed because of the Stay at Home order from the Ohio Director of Health. The township recommends following the Facebook page for announcements of rescheduled date.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. April 14 streamed live on Facebook