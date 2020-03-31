AKRON Five members from the Catherine Richards Chapter Daughers of the American Revolution recently volunteered their time to prepare dinner for more than 50 residents at the Ronald McDonald House in Akron.

They did so with an Allstate Helping Hands Grant. The Allstate Foundation works to create prosperous communities where people are inspired and empowered to imagine and achieve better for themselves. Allstate Foundation awards grants to organizations where employees can volunteer their time.

Regent Megan Al Chebaina accepted the award and assembled a committee, along with Allstate employee Patricia Jarvis, also a DAR member, to create a menu for the residents. Jarvis did the grocery shopping, then Sandra Robertson, Lynda Mitchell, Patricia Bursac and Jennie Brett assisted with the preparation of a meal. The group prepared sloppy joes, tater tots, a salad and cookies for dessert.

The Ronald McDonald House is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a local home away from home for families during the hospitalization of their seriously ill or injured children. It is not unusual for families to travel far, spending weeks or months away while their children are in treatment. The Ronald McDonald house prevents family division during difficult times and keeps children feeling safe with mom and dad always close by.

DAR is a non-profit, women’s volunteer service organization, and the members of the Catherine Richards Chapter volunteered over 3,500 hours in the community during 2019.

For information in becoming a member of the Catherine Richards Chapter DAR, please contact Sharon at usadarling@hotmail.com, or 330-671-5678.