Monday

Mar 30, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Ashland County Sheriff’s Office

March 23

9:29 a.m. — It was reported that a cemetery was vandalized with a pickup truck on the 1700 block of County Road 555. It is believed the truck was a black Dodge Dakota.

7:02 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on North Main Street in Savannah.

March 25

2:27 a.m. — The theft of a chain saw was reported on 2300 block of Ohio 511.

3:03 p.m. — A property damage crash was reported on the 700 block of U.S. 250 North.

3:26 p.m. — It was reported that a business on U.S. 250 East received email threats.

8:14 p.m. — Two women were warned against trespassing on County Road 175.

March 16

10:35 a.m. — A man was cited for theft after stolen chain saws allegedly were found in his vehicle on U.S. 250 East. The vehicle had gotten stuck in a field.

12:45 p.m. — Papers were served at an Amish school on County Road 175 advising the teacher to close it due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Ashland Police Department

March 23

11:49 a.m. — A Carroll Street resident reported identity theft.

March 24

11:37 p.m. — It was reported that a man asked for a pack of cigarettes at Goasis and, when the clerk placed them on the counter, the man took the cigarettes and ran away.

March 26

2:13 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Cottage Street.

8:45 p.m. — A man was cited on the 1500 block of Orange Road for domestic violence and falsification.

11:10 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on the 100 block of Maple Street. A woman was cited for disorderly conduct intoxication and a man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.