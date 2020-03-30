The Guernsey County Soil and Water Conservation District came into being after the Dust Bowl during the Depression of the 1930s. In that era, farmers used methods that led to windstorms ripping up topsoil. Particles of soil from the Midwest could be found as far away as New York City.



"The soil and water district was born out of the reaction to the Dust Bowl," Director Levi Arnold said. "Farmers got together to learn how to better manage the land to prevent this from happening again."



"Farmers learned to plant cover crops to keep soil from blowing away. Good logging practices can help manage site erosion."



The district helps with advice on pond construction, spring development, fencing, and drainage. It can rent out no-till drills and seeders.



Farm field days and a pasture walk can inform people of good management practices. Good grazing can lead to healthier cattle and promote better growth.



"Each farm is an independent business," Arnold said. "Farmers purchase products in the local economy."



"We have educational outreach programs for kids at Moore Memorial Woods and Salt Fork. We get them outside for archery, canoeing, and nature hikes. Kids are often surprised to find something like a walnut outside. "



"We had a forestry contest. Kids got to estimate board feet of lumber in a tree and how many sixteen feet logs they could get. They learned how to estimate the value of timber."



"We arrange meet and greet sessions for FFA students with elected officials. Tree planting projects and pruning workshops can show best practices. We sell seedlings."



"At Meadowbrook, I skinned and butchered a deer in front of high school kids. Most of them had never seen this before. I was really impressed with how the kids were really engaged and asked a lot of good questions."



"I live off deer. I put it in the freezer. I prepared some venison for them. Some of them got to try it for the first time."



"We have a coyote problem in the county. We can provide a list of hunters and trappers to assist with problem wildlife. We also do coyote kill investigations."



"Black vultures are predators. They are different from turkey vultures. Black vultures can attack calves and lambs. You need a permit to kill them since they are a protected species."



For more information visit http://guernseysoil.blogspot.com/.



Ralph Ray said that he and several other Lions had attended the zone meeting at the Warwick Lions.



Editor’s note: This article was submitted before the coronavirus pandemic.