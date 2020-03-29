LAKE TWP. The Lake Township FISH Food Pantry at 1117 Sunnyside St. will distribute emergency food bags from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

When coming to pick-up food, please use the gate entrance. Please remain in your vehicle and follow the instructions of the parking attendants.

Food will be brought to recipients’ cars.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help pack bags or distribute food may register at https://bit.ly/FISHVolunteer. Shifts have been added to allow volunteers to limit their time in public, as well as keep volunteer groups to 10 or less people.

Bags will be packed on Mondays and Wednesdays. Volunteers are asked to park through the second gate, up on the hill.

The pantry will be open for donations from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Monetary donations can be made at www.laketownshipfish.org.