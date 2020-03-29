



LAKE TWP. The teachers in the Lake Local School District were busy on March 18 working collaboratively to build, design, organize and plan for their upcoming lessons presented remotely to their students.

The district will be using homework packets for their kindergarten through sixth grade students and e-learning for their seventh through 12th grade students. Remote instruction is scheduled to start on March 30.

“We might be doing some video conferencing with kids who need some help with their assignments,” said Superintendent Kevin Tobin. “We want the parents and the students to know March 23-27 are spring break days, and the remainder of the time off will be counted as part of the regular school year. They are not going to be counted as calamity days because we are continuing instruction during that time and remote learning does count as instruction.”

Tobin said the superintendents in the county are meeting together to go over their plans. He said nobody has heard anything about state testing which was to begin in April or graduation to date. Tobin said the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) will determine what’s to be done about both issues.

“Our staff has done everything we’ve asked them to do and that’s what makes Lake Local so great,” Tobin said. “The feedback we’ve received so far from parents is that they are happy with the communications from the district. I don’t want to leave any stone unturned, so I’ve been keeping parents up-to-date. I’ve been emailing and the building principals have also been communicating with parents.”

The teaching staff together to practice the remote learning model they have developed and to give it a trial run. Tobin said they have been working on one-to-one computing for the past several years.

He added that some of the students will flourish with remote learning while they expect some with have difficulty with it, but the teachers are ready to address any issues students are having with the instruction.

Lake’s counselors and care teams are working to ease anxiety any of the children in the district may be having and will continue to offer assistance. As of March 17, the care teams have reached out to at risk students.

Lake Local Schools provided Grab and Go lunches for each child present at the time of pick up. It was open to ALL children 18 years and under between March 18 to March 20. The meals were picked up at Lake Elementary School.

Tobin said Lake Local Schools began with that plan and will assess if delivery or more school pick-up sites are needed to successfully feed children. If so, plans will be updated and communicated in the coming days.

Children will receive a “Grab-and-Go” bag lunch each day, regardless of when they arrive. Lake Local Schools plan to continue providing meals as long as the students are in “Remote Learning” status.

“It’s open to ALL children regardless of family income level,” Tobin said. “We will not be asking for or recording names. Please share with your neighbors and friends. Even children too young for school are permitted to receive a lunch. Call Lake Elementary at 330-877-4276 if you have any questions or concerns.”

In response to the possible needs of others in the area, Love Our Community and Lake Township FISH are coordinating efforts between schools, churches, businesses and individuals. If there are known needs, please contact by calling Love Our Community 330-412-9876 or email loveourcommunitylake@gmail.com or Lake Township FISH director@laketownshipfish.org – foodpantry@laketownshipfish.org.

At this time here are the plans (changes may be made as needed):

• Emergency Food Distribution will be available for pick up at Lake Township Fish – priority to families on free/reduced lunch, FISH families and senior citizens - 1117 Sunnyside Hartville (delivery as needed and based on best practice recommendations at the time).

FISH Food Pantry will remain open regularly scheduled days/times (changes may be made as recommended).

• FOOD Donation drop off at Love Our Community building (middle doors always open) – 1116 Woodland SW Hartville, suggestions for drop off include: canned goods, non-perishables, pasta and water.

Volunteers are needed and can sign up here: https://signup.com/go/vxaRGHo. Monetary donations can be made at www.loveourcommunity.net or www.laketownshipfish.org.

Love Our Community is suspending clothing and household goods donations at this time to make room for food.

“Our first job is to be servant leaders and take care of our students and families. There may be some children we need to make sure we are meeting their goals and there may be some learning gaps we’ll need to address but we’ll work through all of those issues,” Tobin said. “Our entire community does well in a crisis working together with the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, the churches, local government, the library, YMCA, nonprofit organizations and others.”