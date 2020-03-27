



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Local School Board of Education approved a reduction in force of certified positions due to financial reasons, effective the 2020-21 school year.

At the March 18 meeting, Treasurer Chris Adams reported that the district has to take necessary steps to coordinate the student population with staffing levels. He said as students leave, school officials owe it to the district to downsize.

“It is our responsibility to continue to look at staffing,” he said. “We gave this a lot of thought. Moving forward we will be looking at placing a levy on the ballot in August.”

Adams explained it has been 20 years since the district has received new money.

“We cannot continue to operate on money that hasn’t changed in the last 20 years,” said Adams.

He said the district will continue to look at its staffing and “we will continue to make the difficult decisions if we have to. Hopefully, the great citizens will recognize that we have done a great job and they will come through when we need them to.”

Adams said officials are trying to bring people into the community to live and a good school system is essential to do so. He said health care expenses of the district have been hard on the budget this year as staff members are getting older. Teachers used to be able to retire at an earlier age. Now, they are aging and staying longer and that means the spouses are getting older.

“These are costs that we can’t control,” Adams said. “We have to address that issue.”

The reduction includes two high school and junior high tutors, high school and junior high biology teachers, district librarian, Schrop Intermediate 4th grade teacher, Schrop Intermediate 6th grade teacher, Schrop Intermediate reading intervention specialist and elementary instrumental music (vocal music will remain intact).

Released from employment due to a reduction in force for financial reasons were certified employees Kimberly Borcoman, Diane Fennel, Emma Goubeaux, Kelly Porter-Santamaria and Lyndsey Thompson.

Other news:

• A public notice will be placed in the Suburbanite to recommend that the board authorize and direct the treasurer for a public meeting on the issue of the re-employment of Paulette Ryan as secretary to the superintendent. The notice shall appear in the April 17 edition.

• Business Manager Dustin Boswell said the district has been updating cleaning procedures and products recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Officials are cleaning the buildings and buses. He said a team has been working together to get information out to the families.

• The district is offering food service for any child from ages 1 through 18 and they are serving at Spring Hill Elementary and the Lakemore Municipal Building from 11 a.m. to noon. The day of the meeting, about 260 meals were served. Volunteers will deliver meals for those unable to come to the distribution site. Boswell said they passed around a volunteer sheet for staff to sign up to help with the meals. He said it is probably the quickest he has seen a volunteer sheet fill up. Food service managers came up with a great program. They are continuing the meal options through spring break. He said he is proud of the food service workers that have come together, and they will be volunteering their time during spring break to come in and make the meals. It is curbside pickup. Call 330-798-1105 for delivery and they are monitoring the Facebook page for questions.

• The board also approved personnel items that included the retirement resignation of classified employee Dave Johnson, effective May 1; Pat Loggins, effective June 1; and Paulette Ryan effective June 1.

• Also approved was the resignation of varsity track assistant coach Damon Rupert, effective March 10. A contract was approved for a track assistant coach Aric Parks.

• Three-year administrative contracts were approved for David Jurmanovich, Spring Hill Elementary principal; Danielle Starkey, Springfield High School Junior High assistant principal; and Jeff Miller, Schrop Intermediate assistant principal.

In other business:

• The board approved a service contract with Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology (NEONET) to provide internet and connectivity services to all district locations for a period of five years subject to E-Rate funding. The district receives 80 percent of the cost back through E-Rate.

• A resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county fiscal officer.

• A resolution regarding educational programming, student services, and student and staff safety during the period of time that the Springfield Local School buildings are closed.

• The board accepted a donation from a Donors Choose project to fund 27 new books to Mrs. DiLauro's classroom library at Schrop Intermediate School.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 21 at the Junior Senior High School community room.