It starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

NORTH CANTON The North Canton Church of Christ at 1301 E. Maple St. will conduct a drive-thru grocery giveaway starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Recipients will need a registration number. Those who do not get a number before Saturday can come at noon Saturday.

Valid identification is required.

Volunteers also are welcome. Clients will remain in their cars and will be registered verbally unless the state of Ohio waives the registration process.

Gloves, wipes and sanitizer will be provided. Due to the shortage of masks, volunteers will need to provide their own if they desire to wear one.

The giveaway will abide by all recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health and the Akron Canton Foodbank.

To learn more, call the church at 330-499-4303 or visit www.northcantonchurch.org.