



HARTVILLE Indoor shooting ranges are officially permitted in the village as a conditional use in business and light industrial zones, following a unanimous Village Council vote March 17.

Councilman Jim Sullivan said the zoning amendment was reviewed by planning commission, which recommended approval. The amendment had been previously tabled by Council and was returned to the agenda for the vote.

Appropriations approved

Council approved budget appropriations of $500 for new security upgrades at village hall; $10,000 from the police K-9 fund for the purchase of a new K-9 officer in the police department; and a combined $37,000 for village employee health insurance coverage.

Regarding the latter appropriation, Fiscal Officer Scott Varney said the village has received quotes from two insurance companies, both of which provided quotes higher than expected, and are awaiting quotes from two more agencies.

Councilwoman Bev Green voted against the legislation, stating that the village should “watch our spending in light of things currently going on; we might not have income.”

In other action, council:

• Approved a one-year contract renewal with TAC Computer Services

• Approved a one-year contract renewal with Varney, Fink and Associates, to act as the village fiscal officer.

• Scheduled a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. April 21 for a zoning commission recommended rezoning of property at 1116 Woodland Street from R-2 to R-3 zoning, for the purpose of expanding the building on the property from two apartments to five apartments. That meeting will be held at village hall, 202 W. Maple Street and is expected to be live streamed at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville, in light of the COVID-19 virus public gathering recommendations by the state of Ohio.