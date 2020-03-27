CANTON Rabbi John Spitzer, Temple Israel rabbi emeritus, and the Rev. Michael Wallace, associate pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church, will lead a free interfaith Zoom class, “A Second Bite At The Apple: The Naked Truth About Eden” from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday.

The class will take another look at the Garden of Eden story in Genesis.

To download this free application, visit https://zoom.us/j/744970370.

You also may join by phone. Dial by your location 646-558-8656 (You may need to dial 1 for long distance) Meeting ID: 744 970 370.

When it requests a password, hit #.