Volunteers have been temporarily suspended, along with community programs. Ohio’s "stay at home" order has changed adoption procedures at Stark County Humane Society.



NIMISHILLEN TWP. With about 60 dogs and more than 70 cats and kittens currently housed there, the Stark County Humane Society’s animal-care operations are ongoing.

But some procedures have changed due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order issued Sunday.

"Because adoptions are considered non-essential, we won’t be able to do that until April 6 or until (the order) is lifted by the governor," Jackie Godbey, Humane Society executive director, said.

Only Humane Society staff members are working at the facility. Volunteers have been temporarily suspended, along with community programs. Staffers are being scheduled at intervals to limit the number of people there any one time.

Someone will be on hand on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 330-453-5529 to answer phone calls.

They will handle cases of emergency animal surrender, sick and injured companion pets, and cruelty or neglect concerns. Everything will be handled by appointment.

Currently, the society is running low on bleach, and puppy and kitten foods, and donations can be arranged at the above number. "Everything here is donated," Godbey said.

The Humane Society is at 5100 Peach Street NE.

