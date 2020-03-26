



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on March 16, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education heard from Superintendent Kevin Tobin about the district’s plans for ramping up remote learning.

Tobin said that district will have selective staff come in at different times for the remote learning.

He said building principals are communicating with parents through mass emails.

“Our team has done a great job,” Tobin said. “We’re doing what we need to do, and everyone has really stepped up.”

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Approved entering into a contract with Vasco for asphalt projects across the district in accordance with cooperative purchasing. Total costs have not been determined because the project is still being finalized. District treasurer Nichole Nichols said right now the project entails paving the areas around the high school and the athletic complex.

• Approved administrative contracts for Angel Harbaugh, curriculum, Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2023; Jeff Breit, Business manager, Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2023. Salaries were unavailable at the time of this report.

• Joined the Ohio School Pipeline Coalition for one year with a membership cost of $500.

• Granted permission for participating balloonists to take off and/or land on Lake Local School’s property if they so choose for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Festive Balloon Classic Invitational on July 31, Aug. 1 and 2.

• Approved supplemental contracts for Isaac Ruflin, assistant coach varsity track and Nathaniel Milhoan, head coach girls’ soccer.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on April 20 at Lake Elementary School, Cafetorium