In 1977, former Ashland junior high language arts teacher Dave Kowalka rallied some of his students and put on Ashland Public Library’s first book sale.



They organized boxes of donated books and set up a large tent in the library’s parking lot. It rained. But a large crowd still showed up because it was something new. The informal volunteer group charged 75 cents per book and raised a few hundred dollars for the library.



"I was trying to promote reading," Kowalka said.



The book sale became an annual endeavor and within a few years a more formal group, the Friends of the Ashland Public Library, was formed. The nonprofit operates separately but in tandem with the library.



The group has raised more than $250,000 for the library over the years through book sales and membership dues, organization President Lissa Lance said. And the Friends only raised the sale price at its book sales recently by 25 cents.



Kowalka said the sales have a two-fold effect: raising funds for the library and getting books into readers’ hands.



"When kids are buying books, my heart goes pump-pump-pump," she said. "We had one of those moments [a few years ago]. She must have been 8 and she put her books down and she says, ‘Now, you just wait.’ And kids’ books were a quarter apiece. So she put all the books out and put a quarter on each book and said, ‘See, it came out right.’"



About 70,000 items — books, DVDs, books on tape, magazines, etc. — were sold at the last book sale.



The Friends has its own dedicated space in the library basement where the group stores its donations.



"It’s a partnership in a sense," Library Director Heather Miller said. "I go to their meetings and I give them an update on what the library is doing ... and ask them for various things."



The nonprofit has long funded the library’s popular summer reading program, including buying a book for each participant and in recent years, sponsoring an exotic animal visit to the library.



The Friends of the Ashland Public Library also has put money toward a previous bookmobile, the library’s collection of toys adapted for special needs children and a statue outside the library. The group is working on establishing a scholarship for a library employee who acquires his or her master of library science degree.



The nonprofit is also able to more easily apply for grants than the library because of the red tape around a publicly funded entity, Lance said.



For example, a few years ago, the Friends applied for and received a grant from the Ashland County Community Foundation for two StoryWalks in the community. StoryWalks are made up of laminated pages from a children’s book displayed along an outdoor path. The story at Freer Field, "Sheep Take a Hike" by Nancy Shaw, is still on display.



"One of the main missions of the Friends is to promote literacy," Lance said. "To support the library but to promote literacy."







More details



Name: Friends of the Ashland Public Library



Location: 224 Claremont Ave, Ashland



About: The nonprofit supports the Ashland Public Library with voluntary service and monetary contributions through membership fees and book sales.



How to help: Pick up a membership application at the library, pay dues and volunteer to help with the book sale.



Phone: 419-289-8188



Website: ashland.lib.oh.us/friends-of-the-library

