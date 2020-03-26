On the surface, it’s a garden club.



But if you look a little deeper, and engage in serious conversation with dedicated members, you’ll find the Art of Gardening garden club in Ashland is a significant participant in civic projects in and around Ashland.



Art of Gardening is, President Pat Edwards said, the largest garden club in Ashland County, with 30-plus members. It also welcomes male members. And while members are serious in their commitment to both gardening and community, fun and friendship are major emphases for the club.



"Our motto is ‘Friends first, gardens second and weeds last,’" Edwards said with a smile.



The club meets the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., usually at Peace Lutheran Church, 1360 Smith Road, unless they are taking a special field trip. Field trip destinations this year include Willo’dell Nursery for a workshop on making hanging baskets in May, and a road trip to the West Creek Conservancy in Independence in August followed by a stop at the Pettiti Garden Center in Strongsville.



Programs fall within the topic of gardening or crafts related to gardening, like the session held in February, when member Sue Kelley led a hands-on program on making pressed flower arrangements.



The community service efforts of Art of Gardening are varied. Club members pretty much take the lead in seeing that the County Fair Flower Show is organized, including welcoming other area garden clubs to their July meeting to review the show plans and categories before it’s time to make arrangements and select specimens for the early September show.



Its members also design, plant and maintain three flower boxes set up at various gates to the Ashland County Fair.



"We plant the boxes weeks before the fair, and then weed and maintain them," member Lee Heckman said. "A couple of years ago the fair installed water lines to the boxes, and fair staff does some of the watering, but we keep on it, too. During the hot dry days of August and September, sometimes a whole lot of water is needed."



Fair manager Steve Englet praised Art of Gardening members "for doing an exceptional job with the boxes they take care of. They plant them the earliest of all who do boxes, doing a terrific job of it, and stay with maintaining and watering them. Their flower boxes are the best."



The club also provides dinner for pilots, crew members, volunteers, and sponsors for the Ashland Balloonfest; provides and decorates the Christmas Tree in the Ashland Historical Society Gardens at the Noonan House; helps decorate at Christmas for Kingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield; conducts an annual civic project with Brethren Care residents (including feeding birds, and helping residents make craft items); makes an annual contribution to the Ashland Food Bank; and participates in the "Penny Pines" project with National Garden Clubs. This year, Penny Pines involved donating a tree to the city of Ashland.



Heckman said as part of the club’s mission, it "maintains a membership at both Kingwood Center and the Ashland Historical Society."



Kelly Doll, life enrichment coordinator at Brethren Care, noted "our residents really enjoy participating in craft projects Art of Gardening club members do for us. They enjoy making the crafts, and they have fun visiting with the volunteers, who always bring tasty refreshments with them."



Doll said some of the decorations Art of Gardening club members make are used for years to help decorate the Brethren Care facility for holidays.



Looking in another direction, "We are also looking to either create or encourage a junior garden club in Ashland, and of course we are always on the lookout for new members," Edwards said. "Sadly, there aren’t as many garden clubs in Ashland as there have been, and we think getting younger folks involved in garden projects might encourage more involvement in the future. I feel garden clubs, and a community gardening tradition, lends to the quality of life in our community."







More details



Name: The Art of Gardening



Location: Ashland



About: To support every aspect of gardening, and to love and promote the natural resources of America, including soils, minerals, waters and wildlife.



How to help: First off, join. The group is always looking for new members. And help with projects, like the Ashland County Fair Flower Show, its work at Brethren Care and Kingwood Center Gardens, and serving dinners at several community events.



Phone: None



Website: None