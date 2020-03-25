Robert "Bobby" Michael Castello, 73, of Barnesville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Bobby was born in Barnesville, on July 25, 1946, to the late Robert E. and Sarah Marjorie (Kinson) Castello.



Bobby was a 1964 graduate of Barnesville High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the VFW Post 2792. He was a retired carpet layer and worked most of his career at Custom Carpet. Bobby loved to spend time outside and fishing. He enjoyed working on cars and collecting guns.



Bobby is survived by his three children: Michelle Williams of Barnesville, Mike (April) Castello of Cambridge and Mandae (Matt) Lewis of St. Clairsville; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Lambert of Barnesville; and his life-long friend and mother of his children, Peggy Sykes.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's name to The Road Home Animal Project, P.O. Box 522, St. Clairsville, OH 43950.