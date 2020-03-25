



LAKEMORE Councilman Sam Ray said that Lakemore Village Council members and administration hope that residents understand the “gravity of COVID-19 that it has on our society and everyday life.”

During the March 16 meeting, Ray said that there are no confirmed cases in Lakemore but that it is possible that somebody in the village could carry it and has not yet shown symptoms.

He announced that the food cupboard will be stocked and the food pantry continues to operate. The village has temporarily lifted any shutoffs for water and, accoriding to Ray, “our first responders are here selflessly risking their health to make sure we are taken care of during this quarantine.”

Ray praised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and secretary of State Frank LaRose and said he is beyond proud and thankful for the measures they are taking.

“It speaks volumes of Ohio, we are leaders and, it is these measures that, in the end, I think, will save countless lives,” he said.

Ray suggested the best place to get information on the virus is to visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and added if you are feeling sick, stay home, don’t go to work and get tested.

Councilwoman Heather Anderson thanked the Springfield Local Schools for utilizing the village Municipal Building to distribute meals for their students. The meals, for students 18 and under, will be available through spring break. Volunteers are at the building from 11 a.m. to noon and it is a drive-up service. Pull up to the back of the building at the garage door, a volunteer will come to the car. Tell them how many kids you have. They will bring a lunch out for each and a breakfast for the following morning.

Registration is appreciated but not required. Registering helps the schools to estimate the number of meals to bring to the site. Call 330-798-1179 to register. Anderson said if there are transportation issues to get to the building or to Spring Hill School (also distributing the meals) call 330-798-1105 to help work out a way for you to receive the meals.

Mayor Rich Cole said he wanted to thank the schools as they went out and purchased a warmer that is within the regulations for serving food at schools. The purpose was so they could bring it to the municipal building “so we could distribute the meals. That was a big endeavor and we are thankful for it,” he said.

Cole said families were lined up before the time of distribution.

“A number of children walked on their own as Lakemore is very much a pedestrian community,” Cole said. “They came and got food for themselves and their siblings and some got food for their neighbors. It is a lot easier if they register, no one is turned away, no IDs are required. It is for the kids.”

Council also announced that First Energy and Dominion is deferring payments, if needed.

Other business:

• Business approved by the council members included an ordinance amending codified ordinances to prohibit the sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and tobacco product paraphernalia to individuals under the age of 21. The ordinance approves a contract with the combined General Health District to implement the provisions through regulations.

• Cole said every Friday he will host office hours from as early as 7:30 a.m. into the evening if anyone would like to speak with him call and make an appointment. To contact him, call 330-780-7391 and he prefers texting for to set appointments.

He said there will be a box will be on his door. The box will be locked and confidential and residents can leave questions, concerns, complaints or compliments in the box.

• Clean up week will be April 20 to 24 and Clean Up Lakemore Day will be held at 9 a.m. April 25 at Water Works Park.

• The annual Easter Egg hunt will be canceled due to the current circumstances.

The next meeting will be held at t 7 p.m., April 6 at the Municipal building.