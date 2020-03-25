The following are the sale results from Barnesville Livestock on March 14:
Total Head 360 Head
Cattle 248 Head
Fats 1 Head
(0) Steers n/a
(1) Heifers 100.00 -
(0) Hol. n/a
Cows 32 Head
Good 57.00 - 67.00
Medium 45.00 - 56.75
Thin 44.75 & down
Baby Calves 6 Head (BH) (4) 40.00 - 145.00
WT (WT) (2) 11.00 - 200.00
Cow/Calf 0 pair (BH) n/a
Pairs
Bred Cows 20 Head (BH) 550.00 - 920.00
Bulls 11 Head (WT) (11) 60.00 - 100.00
(BH) (0) n/a
Feeders 102 Head
Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (2) 100.00 - 107.50
Steers / Bulls 300 - 399 (26) 90.00 - 157.00
400 - 499 (23) 56.00 - 158.00
500 - 599 (17) 112.50 - 150.50
600 - 699 (14) 102.50 - 144.00
700 - 799 (2) 102.00 - 133.00
800 & Up (9) 69.00 - 106.00
Dairy (9) 83.00 - 84.00
Feeders 77 Head
Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (8) 101.00 - 132.00
Heifers 300 - 399 (22) 85.00 - 140.00
400 - 499 (19) 84.00 - 140.00
500 - 599 (12) 93.00 - 133.00
600 - 699 (5) 69.00 - 125.00
700 - 799 (2) 101.00 - 111.00
800 & Up (9) 60.00 - 95.00
Dairy (0) n/a
Lambs 65 Head
20 - 50 lbs (3) 225.00 - 230.00
51 - 70 lbs (20) 255.00 - 305.00
71 - 90 lbs (10) 230.00 - 267.50
91 - 110 lbs (3) 212.50 - 230.00
111 & Up (1) 170.00 -
Sheep Lambs B/H (5) 45.00 - 65.00
Bred Ewes B/H (0) n/a
Ewes / Bucks (15) 47.50 - 102.50
Family (3) 215.00 - 360.00
Goats 41 Head Goats sold by head
Cull Does (14) 15.00 - 235.00
Billies (3) 160.00 - 210.00
Weathers 100 up (4) 287.50 - 415.00
Hvy. Kids 70 up (2) 147.50 - 167.50
Light Kids 69 dn (18) 30.00 - 177.50
Back to farm does (0) n/a
Reg. Does (0) n/a
Nanny w/ kids (0) n/a
Hogs 6 Head
Pigs BH (2) 80.00 -
Pigs WT (0) n/a
Hogs (4) 60.00 - 72.00
Sows (0) n/a
Boars 350 dn (0) n/a
Boars 350 up (0) n/a
Due to leasing out the barn there will be no sale on March 21.