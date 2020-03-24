



LAKE TWP. During a Facebook Live streamed meeting, Lake Township’s Board of Trustees passed a Declaration of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trustees said the declaration will remain in place for the duration of the declared emergency executive order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. During the state of emergency, the Lake Township Board of Trustees will adhere to the following local procedural adjustments in order to comply with the directives issued by DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, the CDC and the President of the United States:

The meeting agendas will be confined to items which, in the determination of the Board, are essential or necessary for current operations and services.

Agenda items will be grouped in categories to expedite the Board’s determination and action.

All staff members are excused from meeting attendance, and any particular matters requested by a department head will be addressed directly by the Board.

Board meetings will remain open to the public by way of streaming the meetings on Facebook Live.

Consistent with Lake Township’s general policy during this health crisis, the public will not have access to the administration building in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and officials.

“The township is taking the temperatures of our employees at the fire and police departments, road department and administrative office and taking all the precautions needed to keep them safe,” Trustee Jeremy Yoder said.

Trustees said they held the meeting on Facebook live to adhere to social distancing and no public gatherings larger than 10 people.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of March 23 in the amount of $50,316.

• Mentioned that this meeting would have been the fiscal officer Robert A. Moss’s last meeting. Trustees thanked Moss for his work and wished him well.

• Trustee John Arnold said trustees were forgoing the public speaks portion of the meeting since this was the first time they have streamed live on Facebook. He suggested emailing any questions about the meeting to info@laketwpstarkco.com. Arnold said the staff is still coming in and the staff will answer questions during regular business hours.

• Accepted the resignation of Matthew Erb from the Board of Zoning Appeals, effective immediately. Erb will be the new fiscal officer for the township starting in April.

• Scheduled spring cleanup for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 3-5 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 6 with a limit of 12 tires per household. Business tires and hazardous waste is prohibited.

• Renewed the township’s property and casualty insurance policy with Hanover Insurance which was one of the quotes presented to the township by Wichert Insurance and Ramsburg Insurance. The new policy is effective from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021 with an annual premium of $61,769 which is a one percent increase from last year’s policy.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. April 13 at Township Hall