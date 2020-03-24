



JACKSON TWP. On a bright sunny Sunday morning, Jackson Township’s North Park had many groups of people taking advantage of the walking path, the sunny weather, social distancing and getting some fresh air during the COVID-19 virus situation.

“Starting on March 23, everything in the park will be shutdown except for the walking trail until the stay at home order gets lifted, walkers need to keep in mind social distancing,” Fiscal officer and economic development director for the township Randy Gonzalez said. “We will also keep the Yard Waste Site open. All of our parks have been really busy. People have a lot more time on their hands plus it is spring and that brings people out to enjoy the parks.”

Township administrator and law director Michael Vaccaro issued the following about the use of the parks and the yard waste site:

In response to the Ohio Department of Health Director's Stay at Home Order issued on March 22, 2019, the Director of Public Works of Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio announces the following changes to all park operations:

Open:

• All parks remain open, subject to the closures listed herein.

• The walking track in North Park remains open and for use provided the proper social distancing requirements are met as required by the Ohio Department of Health director's stay at home order issued on March 22.

• Reminder: Dogs are prohibited in North Park. Dogs are permitted in all other parks.

• Yard Debris/Waste Site located in South Park will remain open operating under the hours posted on www.jacksontwp.com. Use of proper Social Distancing Requirements are required by the Ohio Department of Health director's stay at home order issued on March 22.

Closures:

• All public restrooms in Jackson Parks will be closed.

• The children's playgrounds located at North Park, South Park and Fisher Park are closed and off limits until further notice.

• All baseball/softball fields, basketball courts, soccer/football fields and tennis courts are closed and not available for use as intended until further notice. Social distancing as required by the Ohio Department of Health Director's Stay at Home Order does not allow these facilities to remain open for use.

• The batting cage in South Park is closed until further notice.

• All picnic and pavilions will remain closed until further notice.

For now, the walking paths will have to be the focus of getting out for some fresh air and enjoying the spring weather as it starts to warm up.

For more information on the parks or the yard waste site, visit the website at jacksontwp.com or call the administrative offices at 330-832-7416.

Photos by Patricia Faulhaber

1, 2, 3 walkers

On a bright sunny Sunday morning, residents in Jackson Township came out for some fresh air and exercise in Jackson’s North Park.