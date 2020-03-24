



JACKSON TWP. Grace Reed, a senior at Jackson High School, recently became the recipient of a $40,000 ($10,000 a year for four years) college scholarship from the Timken Company.

Reed received the scholarship during a presentation at the Jackson Township-based global headquarters of the Timken Company in mid-February.

Reed’s father Ryan is a senior environmental health and safety specialist at the Timken Company. Her mother is Lauri Reed.

Grace Reed was one of 20 students worldwide who received the scholarship.

Reed is planning on attending Case Western Reserve to major in nursing with a minor in dance. She is going to work on a bachelor’s degree to become a registered nurse with a focus on working in pediatrics.

“My career goal is to work in a children’s hospital or work with families in a private practice or in hospitals,” Reed said. “I had an AP biology teacher in my junior year who really instilled a love for science in me and that’s when I started exploring my career options. I’ve always wanted to work with children so nursing in pediatrics is a good way to combine both goals of working in science related field and with kids.”

The application process was detailed, according to Reed. It required a recommendation letter from a teacher, an essay written by the applicant about accomplishments and career goals, an outline of volunteer and work experiences, a list of honors and awards and a couple of personal statements including one for career goals and one relating a personal story.

“For my personal story, I wrote about my experience with homeschooling. I was homeschooled from seventh through 10th grade and entered Jackson High School as a junior,” Reed said. “I attended a school in Wisconsin through the sixth grade. The work ethic I learned through homeschooling has helped me with my volunteer and work experiences. Participating in extracurricular activities has helped me become more well-rounded and the person I am today.

“I want to thank my family for being so supportive with love and encouragement. They have helped guide me through my aspirations and dreams and have encouraged my faith in God. I’ve also had many coaches and teachers who have encouraged me to reach goals and have supported me.”

The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has established a global scholarship program to recognize the importance of education and to provide support to employees' children who plan to continue education at a four-year college or university.

The program is administered by Scholarship America, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

Applicants to the Timken Global Scholars program must meet all of the following criteria:

• Be dependent children of full time, active employees of The Timken Company who are in good standing, have a minimum of two years of employment and are working at The Timken Company as of the application deadline date.

• Be high school seniors or in final year of upper or higher secondary school.

• Plan to enroll in full time undergraduate study at an accredited college or university for the entire 2019-2020 academic year with the intent of earning a bachelor's degree or equivalent.

• Children of the members of the Board of Directors of The Timken Company, the Executive Officers of The Timken Company or the trustees of the Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund are ineligible.