Stark County’s Planned Parenthood clinic is at 2663 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton.

Dr. Adarsh Krishen, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, says women can continue to get access to the treatment they need, but temporary changes have been implemented in how certain services are offered.

“In response to the COVID-19 virus, we’re screening all patients when they call for appointments to determine the urgency, and any signs and symptoms for COVID,” Krishen said. “For preventative, routine care, those are being deferred at this time. We are looking at ways to extend the care without you coming in.“

Krishen said refills for birth control pills and PREP are being extended to three months and wont require monthly in-person appointments.

Kirshen, who has a medical practice in Akron, said Planned Parenthood clinicians also are “scrubbing” schedules to determine the urgency of requested appointments, and are calling patients as an initial triage. Planned Parenthood clinics also are offering telemed consultations at no charge.

Because not all medical issues can be handled by phone, patients who make in-person visits to clinics, he said, are screened for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Clinical judgments

“These are the ones which require a lot of clinical judgments,” Krishen said. “If there’s a uterine tract infection with back pain and fever, that’s not something we can treat over the telephone.”

Krishen said Planned Parenthood clinics currently have enough protective equipment for their employees.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on that,” he said. “We are trying to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our employees at an unprecedented time.”

Krishen added that clinic employees also are screened every morning to reduce any risk of possible infection.

Krishen said Planned Parenthood clinics won’t be requesting test kits for COVID-19.

“I think that falls a bit out of the realm of what we’re doing,” he said. “If someone wanted a test, we would refer them to their local health departments.”

Krishen said they’re seeing an uptick in calls from patients asking if certain services are available by phone, but some clinics are seeing a decline in in-person visits.

Biggest fear

Last week, when Gov. Mike DeWine issued a directive banning nonessential surgical procedures, there was some confusion as to whether that includes abortions.

Ohio and Texas were two states which ordered the cessation of “elective ” abortions.

Rabbi Jon Adland, retired leader of Temple Israel in Canton, said the directive imposes on women’s reproductive choices. In 2018, Adland was recognized for his longtime support with Planned Parenthood’s inaugural Partners In Faith Award.

“Yes, having an abortion is an elective procedure, which I believe every woman has the right to make this decision, but it is a time-bound decision,” he said. “If too much time passes, then the choice to terminate disappears. We shouldn't be penalizing women because of this virus if every precaution is taken. We have the right to make this decision, and the government shouldn't be overreaching to shut these procedures down.”

The Stark County clinic, which does not perform abortions, serves about 6,000 patients.

Asked to define his biggest fear, Krishen replied, “Not being able to provide the care patients need, quite frankly.”

Planned Parenthood clinics are maintaining regular hours. To learn more contact the Stark County clinic at 330-456-7191, or visit www.plannedparenthood.org