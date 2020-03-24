A new HomeScouting program based in Stark County has drawn interest from 45 states.

CANTON What began as a simple locally-based social media post for a new home Boy Scouts program has drawn interest from nearly every state.

Created and overseen by the Buckeye Council, which is directly affiliated with Boy Scouts of America, the free HomeScouting program also will implore participants to write thank-you notes or letters to first responders and healthcare workers during the national health emergency.

So far, the response to the HomeScouting concept has been "nothing but positive," said Nathan Hopper, chief operating officer of the Canton-based Buckeye Council.

More than 2,000 people have registered from 45 states, including Alaska.

"People are really excited ... because people are looking not only for activities, they’re looking for engagement," Hopper said.

And registration is still possible during the next six weeks, both for both Scouts and non-Scouts, he explained.

For more information and to sign up, go to: www.buckeyecouncil.org/HomeScouting

The HomeScouting program is focused on continuing the lessons and principles of Boy Scouts while encouraging families to engage and spend quality time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buckeye Council is comprised of many local and area Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops and other groups associated with the national Scouting organization.

The council includes Stark and 11 other counties — Columbiana, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Holmes, Richland, Ashland, Morrow, Crawford, Marion and Wyandot.

At-home activities

Hopper praised the efforts of Sarah Biltz, the Buckeye Council’s director of scouting for Stark County, who has been instrumental to designing the six-week program.

Each week will include different activities and areas of emphasis.

The inaugural week focuses on online safety for youth.

Fun at-home activities also will be included, Hopper said.

The second week features a toolbox theme, encouraging Scouts and program participants to help their parents fix something in the house. The third week emphasizes a service project.

Other activities will include backyard camping and hiking at parks or in neighborhoods.

And despite the uncertainty over the health crisis, the HomeScouting initiative also will allow youth to continue working towards various ranks and badges within Boy Scouts.

’Really powerful’

Completion of the HomeScouting program will earn both parents and boys and girls a "Spring BreakOut Award" patch.

"We’re really trying to make this for everybody — the whole family," Hopper said.

Especially meaningful will be handwritten letters or thank-you notes to emergency personnel and medical staff, he said.

Asked about the reach of the new program, Hopper said "it’s really powerful that our little idea might bring some fulfillment and hope, if you will, to people everywhere.

"Some hospital in Alaska is going to get some encouragement because of something we tried to develop for our units here," Hopper added. "And I think that’s really amazing, and who knows before it’s over what the full impact will be."

