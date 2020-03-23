BYESVILLE — The new reality of the Covid-19 pandemic precautions made themselves felt in the village as council met six days early and in another venue.

Council and the administration gathered in the Byesville Firehouse Thursday where they had room to space their seating so they could observe the recommended 6 feet of distance between individuals.

Officials are taking other measures as well to reduce the risk of contagion among themselves and to the public.

Until the crisis is over, council will meet only once monthly at the firehouse. A member of the Byesville Emergency Medical Squad also will take the temperature of each person entering the building to ensure none has a fever (one of the symptoms of the virus).

For the duration of the crisis, Village Hall will be closed to the public. Those making payments may deposit them in the night drop box, Administrator Brennan Dudley said. Alternatively, payments may be made via the village’s online billing service.

The village’s park facilities have been closed to the public until further notice.

Also until further notice, other meetings of council committees and the zoning board have been suspended.

Fire and EMS personnel, who are volunteers, have a plan to provide 24-hour coverage, Dudley said.

In regular business, the mayor presented his state of the village report.

Council finalized 2020 appropriations in advance of the mandated deadline at the end of the month. Appropriations totaled just over $6.65 million.

After a third reading, council adopted an ordinance forbidding political signs to be erected earlier than 30 days before the election and requiring them to be removed within seven days after the election.

Here is the mayor's state of the village report: