With downtown Canton increasingly a ghost town due to coronavirus concerns, Dominic "Deco" Vinas knew temporarily closing the Conestoga Grille was the smart option.

"It wasn’t really my decision, it was a state mandate," Vinas said about Gov. Mike DeWine’s March 15 order closing Ohio restaurants and bars. "I felt that staying open was going to bleed my resources."

While the Conestoga enjoys a healthy weekday lunch business with downtown Canton workers, "A lot of the downtown people aren’t working now," he said. "Staying open with carryout food did not seem feasible. We didn’t do a lot of carryout to start with, we’re not set up that way. We’re more of an on-site premises."

Between the low profit margin of the Conestoga’s food items, and the inability to make money serving alchohol, Vinas and his chef, Scott Callahan, decided to shut the historic bar down for now.

"It was a hard decision. I’ve got a lot of good people who work for me," said Vinas, who has owned the Conestoga for 10 years. "If (the state) gave me the OK, i would reopen in the next hour."

’We miss our regulars’

At the White Crown Cafe, a Canton corner bar in business since the 1940s, profits have fallen due to the halt on serving alcohol. But the kitchen remains open for carryout, such as the popular fried fish and burgers.

"We thrive on our food sales. It’s typically more dine-in here but we do a lot of carryout," Spencer Dennis, whose father, Darryl, owns the place. "Monday and Tuesday we were getting one or two orders an hour, which was a little nerve-wracking. But the last two days have been pretty good for us. We’re hoping our Fridays can carry us into being able to stay open."

White Crown’s revenue is about 50% beverage based, and the bar stools are usually filled.

"We miss our regulars," Dennis said. "It’s weird to be standing in a bar and not seeing the faces you’re used to seeing.

"We’re pretty confident we’ll be able to make it through without any issue. The hardest part is ordering food and not ordering too much. It’s hard to know how busy we’ll be."

’A lot of good loyal customers have stopped by’

Under normal circumstances, the parking lot at Loby’s Bar & Grille in Jackson Township is full of cars most days of the week. So far in 2020, business had been ahead of last year. Everything changed.

While Loby’s is soldiering on with carryout food, "We’ve had to drastically cut the staff. That’s the hard part," said co-owner J.B. Abraham. "We have people who rely on their paychecks. Hopefully this (forced closing) gets lifted quick."

Fortunately, Loby’s business is about 50 percent food. "Over the years we’ve become more known as a place to eat and maybe have a drink with the meal," Abraham said. A condensed version of the food menu now is available.

"A lot of good loyal customers have stopped by this week for carryout orders," Abraham said. "For a lot of people, we’re part of their social fabric, and I think they’re trying to keep their same routine."

’A pretty close bond amongst the patrons’

One of downtown Canton’s venerable watering holes, the Imperial Room doesn’t serve food, so owner Jeff Pope had no option but to lock up at 9 p.m. March 15.

The bar’s owner for 17 years, Pope is taking things in stride. "This is an unprecedented situation. To err on the side of the caution is the smart move," he said.

Pope already is missing his regulars. "There’s no question, it being a small place like that there’s a pretty close bond amongst the patrons," he said.

Until he is able to reopen the Imperial, "I’m doing a lot of cleaning down there, doing some small projects," Pope said. "It’s the perfect opportunity to get some things done."

