Noble Local board meeting



The Noble Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the media center at Shenandoah High School, 49349 Seneca Lake Road, Sarahsville.



County closing Salem Road



The Guernsey County Highway Department will close Salem Road (County Road 74) between Dynamite Road (Township Road 4726) and Raven Road (TR 473) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 for culvert replacement.



Visit www.guernseycountyengineer.com for updates on road closures.



All For Kids pandemic emergency childcare offered



Emergency childcare for parents who are employed providing health, safety, and other essential services as determined by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is being offered by All For Kids.



There will be no cost to any person who works in an approved service field. Call 740-435-8050 to determine service eligibility.



Salvation Army seeking food donations for pantry



As this pandemic continues, the Salvation Army in Cambridge is seeing an increase in its food pantry usage.



To donate perishable or nonperishable foods, drop them off at The Salvation Army, 221 Dewey Ave., between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on how to donate, call 740-432-7759.



PPE donations sought by Guernsey Co. EMA



Throughout the state of Ohio, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment, which is critically essential for our medical care professionals and first responders.



PPE includes protective masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns.



For that reason, the Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency is asking area dental offices, veterinarian offices, restaurants and other food service businesses and contractors to donate any surplus PPE they may have on-hand.



The drop-off location is the Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave. in downtown Cambridge. Donations will be accepted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 6 p.m.



Any questions can be directed to the Guernsey County EMA office by calling 740-432-9292.