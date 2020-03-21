The Family and Children First Council (FCFC) is a major source of help for families. Unfortunately, not every family knows what FCFC does.



FCFC helps plan and organize services for families and children with a variety of needs. Every community has a number of providers: the Mental Health and Recovery Board, schools, the Health Department, the Developmental Disabilities Board, Head Start, Juvenile Court, churches, counseling centers, Children’s Services Board, etc. These agencies provide services: counseling, after-school programs, preschool preparation, intervention and remediation, family support services, speech therapy, foster care, respite care, the list goes on.



There is an FCFC in every county in Ohio. They are made up of representatives of the various child and family serving agencies — both public and private — and, by law, must include three family members who are currently — or have in the past — received services, but cannot be employed by any of the member agencies.



Many families have multiple needs. For example, a child with a developmental delay may need speech therapy, physical therapy and preschool preparation. To get these services the family may need help with transportation, or adaptation of their own vehicle to accommodate a wheelchair or adaptive device.



Sometimes the medical aspects can be tremendous. Over 40 years ago we had to take our youngest son to an orthopedic surgeon every three weeks to have his corrective casts changed; at a cost of $120 each time. That cost today would be enormous. Fortunately, we had insurance; not every family does. You can be working and making too much money for a government medical card, but not have private insurance that covers the cost of needed procedures. FCFC can help put people in this health-insurance gap in touch with alternative providers of needed services.



A family in this situation can turn to the FCFC for help through Service Coordination provided through an Individual Service Plan (ISP). The purpose of service coordination is to bring children and their families together with the services they need to meet their individual and unique situation.



An ISP for the child and family will identify services and agencies that can benefit their particular family. It will identify how each member of the family as well as each individual service and agency will interact and share responsibilities. The members of the ISP team are the parents/caregivers, the child — if old enough, and representatives of the various service providers. The parents of a child being served by an FCFC must be informed of all meetings connected to the ISP.



Each family served is an integral part of the planning process. Families are not just recipients of services decided by others; they are part of the planning and process. In fact, as mentioned previously, the law states that each county FCFC must have at least three family members who have received services from an FCFC member agency. Provision is made for resolution of disagreements with an ISP through a dispute resolution process. The county has a service coordination mechanism that provides a plan for inter-agency cooperation and coordination of services. Family members of the FCFC are also involved at this level.



In addition, the law provides for evaluation and monitoring of the FCFC by the state, county and local families. Monitoring at the state level is done through the Ohio Family and Children First Cabinet Council. The Cabinet Council is comprised of representatives of state agencies and are charged with monitoring services coordination



— Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes Counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.