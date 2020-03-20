



NEW FRANKLIN During the March 4 New Franklin City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Adamson reported a meeting has taken place with city of Norton and Summit County about the Kungle Road bridge.

Adamson said the dispute is whether it is considered a bridge and who is responsible for it. The study completed has confirmed that it is a bridge.

The city of Norton has applied for funding with Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC), which will be available July 1. Final approval should be received in June.

Council also:

• Approved proposls from Total Security Solutions and Southeast Security for upgrading for security measures at the New Franklin Administration/Police building. The proposals are to install digital lock sets and security glass. Adamson said it is a measure to keep the building a little safer. Eventually, there will also be other security items explored such as employee coded badges. Adamson said Total Security Systems was the lowest bid and matched the city’s specifications.

• A resolution establishing the part-time position of Facilities and Grants Coordinator was approved. The position will pay $20 an hour, with no benefits.

Councilman Jim Cotts said that the position needed to be someone who had the knowledge and skill of a grant writing and maintenance person. He said that retired firefighter Leland Metheny has done both, unofficially, for a number of years. Adamson said council could make changes to the requirements of the job, or eliminate it, if desired.

• Entered into an agreement with InSITE Advisory Group to serve as planning consultant for the city. The base rate for the year is $15,000 not to exceed $30,000. This is half the amount council had approved the previous year. The cut is to allow for work on specific projects such as developing a plan for Route 93.

• Approved a resolution honoring Luke Gehm for his award of Eagle Scout.

• The parks department reported that drainage has been improved for the soccer field and Sisler. The parking area has been increased due to removal of trees at Lockhart. The sign for Grill Parks is ready to be installed.

• For the Streets and Drainage Committee, council approved a resolution declaring the need for the South Main Street Resurfacing Project and authorizing New Franklin to advertise for sealed bids. Water will be voluntary if residents decide to tie into the system.

Announcements:

• Legislation will be implemented for the Do Not Knock Program. The city is unable to stop non-profit organizations asking for donations or sales, such as Boy Scouts.

• The city is working to keep residents apprised of the issues pertaining to coronavirus.

• In regard to the upcoming census starting April 1, residents should be receiving literature pertaining to completing the survey.

• The city is looking into adding a four-way stop signs. They are looking for placement at Pearlman Road and Harter Home.

• The Easter Egg Hunt will tentatively be held at the Tudor House beginning at 10:30 a.m. April 11, with the hunt to begin at noon.